Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Increased Its Position by $858,800; Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding Raised by Howard Capital Management

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 66,980 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 44,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 7.08 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 76,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 283,640 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52 million, up from 207,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 6.60M shares traded or 32.92% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider Arora Anil bought $48,096.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider Arora Anil bought $48,096.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,000 shares to 32,446 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,566 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).