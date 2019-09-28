Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $380,000 as Valuation Rose; Visa (V) Position Upped by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28 million shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

