Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Lifted Its Position by $4.11 Million; Lyon Street Capital Has Decreased Its 8X8 New (EGHT) Position as Stock Value Rose

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 440,110 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 27837.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 108,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 108,675 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 5.77 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $172,277 activity.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26M and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6,564 shares to 18,482 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 41,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Halfords Partners with 8×8 to Deliver Superior Customer Service – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spending outlook for 8×8 worries analysts; shares -3.5% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 8×8 (NYSE:EGHT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “8×8 Powers One-Click Video Collaboration With Launch of New 8×8 Video Meetings, Now Complimentary for All Customers – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of 8×8, Inc. Investors (EGHT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 116,359 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Sylebra Ltd owns 4.24M shares for 4.73% of their portfolio. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co has invested 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Creative Planning reported 245,099 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc owns 15,000 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 59,593 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 29,178 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 12,285 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. 391,541 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Fmr Limited Co invested in 292,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 174,421 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Ore Processing Commences at Premier’s El Nino Mine – Junior Mining Network” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Barrick Gold’s Bristow: Still Lots to Do After Mega Merger | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 58 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp owns 1.69 million shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 7.92 million shares stake. City holds 0% or 30 shares. Northern holds 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 11.73M shares. Hbk Investments Lp reported 42,054 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 21,923 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 11,870 were reported by Clean Yield Grp. Royal London Asset Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 301,064 shares. Campbell And Adviser Ltd owns 35,548 shares. Mcf Ltd Com stated it has 2,485 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap stated it has 1.96 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jnba holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio.