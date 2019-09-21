Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Malaga Cove Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Salzhauer Michael Raised by $25.57 Million Its Holding

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 5.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 180.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 913,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.13M, up from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 264,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,400 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $155.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,296 shares to 6,188 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $355.62M for 23.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

