Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Malaga Cove Capital Lowered Holding by $1.21 Million; Lennar (Call) (LEN) Position Has Boosted by Apollo Management Holdings Lp

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.46M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.05M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 5.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) by 750,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $42.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 20,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in Vedanta Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Long Pond Limited Partnership reported 1.56M shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 39,196 shares stake. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 17,100 shares. New York-based Eminence Capital Lp has invested 3.14% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 1.31M are owned by Third Avenue Mngmt Lc. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 136 shares. Andra Ap invested in 96,400 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) owns 1,914 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 467 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.67% or 106,000 shares. Rbf Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 911,286 shares. Smead Mgmt owns 3.5% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.50 million shares. Camarda Fin Ltd Com reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 30,497 shares to 47,582 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 2,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prospector Prtn Lc accumulated 232,700 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 10,113 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1.25M were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Scheer Rowlett Assocs Inv Management Ltd reported 1.30 million shares. Permanens Cap LP invested in 7 shares. Moreover, Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cetera Advisor Lc owns 13,477 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 35,922 shares stake. Korea Investment reported 896,168 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 17,093 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors accumulated 62,013 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Public Lc stated it has 331,094 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0% or 1,090 shares. Blackstone Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).