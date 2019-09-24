Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Malaga Cove Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $1.21 Million; Mckinley Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $467,648 as Stock Value Rose

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 5.68M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 7,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 21,777 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 29,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 558,513 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Ser Gru accumulated 0% or 101,113 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 5.25% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.69 million shares. Fmr Lc owns 8.28 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 1.51 million shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc reported 0.02% stake. Parkside National Bank invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 4.20M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). California Employees Retirement has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 42,054 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 18,343 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 1.69M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 282,113 shares.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,057 shares to 13,048 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 2,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 23.17 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.68 million for 15.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 5 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 35,485 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 35,087 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Lc holds 0.11% or 10,689 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 57,412 shares. Seven Post Inv Office Ltd Partnership invested in 0.42% or 9,600 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 350 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 47,664 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 4,782 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 35,825 shares. Tiedemann Ltd stated it has 620,554 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,617 shares to 1,877 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 28,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).