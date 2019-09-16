Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Malaga Cove Capital Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 1,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, up from 34,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $219.74. About 15.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 5.01M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 225,487 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt has 6,665 shares. Sit Inv has 265,170 shares. Tdam Usa holds 217,115 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Wharton Business Grp invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guild holds 6.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,636 shares. 66,132 were accumulated by Corda Management. 142,181 were reported by Capwealth Advisors Ltd Llc. Hartford Financial Management reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated reported 3.66% stake. Old Point Tru And N A holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,474 shares. Mai Cap Management reported 1.92% stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valley National Advisers has 52,967 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2,246 shares to 41,940 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,666 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 22.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.