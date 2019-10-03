Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Value Rose While Regentatlantic Capital Increased Holding by $415,251

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 814,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.32M, down from 869,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 2.84M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 4,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 52,354 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, up from 47,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 1.39M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 22/03/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (CBS) Gen. H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton as Nati; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat; 13/03/2018 – United Continental: 1Q Revenue Improving in All Regions; 21/03/2018 – United is reviewing its pet-transportation program after a rash of mixups involving passengers’ pets; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adjusted Capex $3.6B-$3.8B; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.50; QTRLY REV $9.03 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) Hires Brio Financial to Assist with Preparing for 2 Years of PCAOB Audits; 21/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ SPEAKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 596,898 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.49% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 235,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 39,199 shares. Strategic Ltd has 1.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Victory Capital Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,807 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 17,059 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.39% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Duncker Streett & holds 0% or 5 shares. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 738 shares. House Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Twin Capital Mgmt holds 6,690 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability holds 40,227 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 51,648 shares to 184,194 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,740 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 38,170 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 85 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.27 million are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,071 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 58,186 shares. Putnam Ltd stated it has 7,601 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 3,384 shares. 4.86 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Estabrook Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,817 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Polaris Greystone Ltd Liability has invested 2.27% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Canal Insur, South Carolina-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Meyer Handelman Co invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 111,502 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56M for 22.31 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.