Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lifted Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Held by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 184,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 648,649 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.95 million, up from 464,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 1.22 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 1.28 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 8,153 are owned by Hourglass Capital Llc. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.22% or 10,435 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 220,965 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited owns 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,654 shares. Bristol John W Ny has 3,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Financial Services Inc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Petrus Trust Lta has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Janney Management Lc has 192,244 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Mitchell Communication invested in 8,653 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Homrich & Berg has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 0.15% or 41,886 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore And invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Holderness holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,628 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CVS, Mastercard And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 3 – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – Business Wire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Gold Bet: Barrick (TSX:ABX) or Newmont Goldcorp (TSX:NGT)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Orevada Metals, Inc. – Junior Mining Network” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barrick Gold: It’s All Clear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 13,335 shares to 106,907 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 44,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,163 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Private Harbour Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 9,199 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co invested in 8.28M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 25,133 shares. Davenport & Ltd holds 40,920 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 78,975 were reported by Boston. 122,353 were reported by Fosun Interest. Endurance Wealth has 500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 150,964 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 0.06% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 557,062 shares. 30,278 are owned by Allstate. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. 14,743 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.11% stake.