Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Corelogic Has 0.91 Sentiment

Analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report $0.27 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. NEM’s profit would be $221.30 million giving it 36.33 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 509,259 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option

Corelogic Inc (CLGX) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 86 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 94 sold and decreased their stakes in Corelogic Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 70.91 million shares, down from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Corelogic Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 72 Increased: 53 New Position: 33.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $179,183 activity. Palmer Thomas Ronald also sold $42,663 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares. Goldberg Gary J also sold $136,520 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru reported 0.02% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Company accumulated 56 shares. 728,614 are owned by Chevy Chase Holding. Ruffer Llp stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 56,021 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sei Company has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 280,088 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.19% or 583,307 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Counsel Incorporated invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cap Ltd Ca invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Secor Advsrs Lp holds 18,995 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 103,625 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 201,379 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hap Trading Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 25,534 shares.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $32.16 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It has a 88.58 P/E ratio. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The companyÂ’s Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 37.58 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

Parametrica Management Ltd holds 0.67% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. for 8,502 shares. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj owns 518,445 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Echo Street Capital Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 631,099 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Leisure Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 13,011 shares.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 30,932 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) has declined 22.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: Modifications and Additions to the 2014 Order Are Necessary for CoreLogic to Address Deficiencies in Its Compliance With the Order; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic to Provide Bulk Data to RealtyTrac Until at Least 2022; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Early-Stage Delinquencies Rate 2.1%; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis To Aid Public Comment; 02/04/2018 – Australian home prices slip in March as Sydney weighs – CoreLogic; 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 11/05/2018 – CoreLogic Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 15/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Homeowner Equity Increased by $908 Billion in 2017; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC