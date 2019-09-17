Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Market Value Rose While Bennicas & Associates Has Increased by $1.22 Million Its Holding; Telus (TU) Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Increased Its Holding by $21.77 Million

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 7.19M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 39.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 588,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.43M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 312,411 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Llc invested in 116,893 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 89,908 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 884,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Adirondack Tru accumulated 1,312 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Ltd Llc reported 112,956 shares stake. 16,800 are owned by Intact Investment Mngmt. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 0.57% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cwm Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 69,595 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli And Advisers has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).