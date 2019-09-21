Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Holding Maintained by Bennicas & Associates Inc; South Texas Money Management LTD Boosted Its International Paper Co (IP) Position by $1.81 Million

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 7.62M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 972,114 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.11 million, up from 930,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 4.66 million shares traded or 35.24% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,799 shares to 11,787 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Trust Sbi Int (XLU) by 17,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

