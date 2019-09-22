Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Holder Bennicas & Associates Lifted Its Stake by $1.22 Million; Van Eck Associates Stake in Credicorp LTD (BAP) Trimmed by $319,428

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 1,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 25,270 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 26,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 540,861 shares traded or 66.54% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 5.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Communications Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Polaris Greystone Ltd Liability Co reported 2.27% stake. James Investment Research reported 45,657 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 304 shares. Gp One Trading Lp accumulated 262,674 shares. The West Virginia-based City Hldg has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,405 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,586 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mountain Lake Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.63% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 232,721 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, Washington-based fund reported 1,610 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 98,000 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.29M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Blair William And Co Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $338.20 million for 12.34 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 821,183 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $42.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stmicroelectronics Nv (NYSE:STM) by 353,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).