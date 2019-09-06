Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

We will be comparing the differences between Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 36 4.12 N/A 0.51 72.17 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.3% Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3%

Risk and Volatility

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a 0.04 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited on the other hand, has -1.27 beta which makes it 227.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s upside potential is 2.78% at a $39.93 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.7% and 30%. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03% Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31%

For the past year Newmont Goldcorp Corporation was less bullish than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.