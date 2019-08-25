Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Comparing side by side

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 35 4.11 N/A 0.51 72.17 U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.3% U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3%

Risk and Volatility

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.04 beta. U.S. Gold Corp.’s 0.96 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 U.S. Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.60% for Newmont Goldcorp Corporation with consensus target price of $39.93.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.7% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares and 1.3% of U.S. Gold Corp. shares. 0.2% are Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13% of U.S. Gold Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03% U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10%

For the past year Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Gold Corp.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats U.S. Gold Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.