Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Comparing side by side

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Newmont Goldcorp Corporation
|35
|4.11
|N/A
|0.51
|72.17
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Newmont Goldcorp Corporation
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.3%
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|0.00%
|-91.3%
|-88.3%
Risk and Volatility
Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.04 beta. U.S. Gold Corp.’s 0.96 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Newmont Goldcorp Corporation
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 1.60% for Newmont Goldcorp Corporation with consensus target price of $39.93.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 73.7% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares and 1.3% of U.S. Gold Corp. shares. 0.2% are Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13% of U.S. Gold Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Newmont Goldcorp Corporation
|-7.07%
|-3.67%
|20.45%
|11.04%
|1.91%
|8.03%
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|-4.81%
|-2.94%
|-15.38%
|-2.94%
|-23.85%
|10%
For the past year Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Gold Corp.
Summary
Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats U.S. Gold Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.