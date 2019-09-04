NewMarket (NEU) to pay $1.90 on Oct 1, 2019; Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Has 1.34 Sentiment

NewMarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) is expected to pay $1.90 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:NEU) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $1.90 dividend. NewMarket Corp’s current price of $473.56 translates into 0.40% yield. NewMarket Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.25% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $473.56. About 100,101 shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 83 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 62 cut down and sold their positions in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 16.45 million shares, down from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Heidrick & Struggles International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 52 Increased: 55 New Position: 28.

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 22.35% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.85 per share. HSII’s profit will be $12.57M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for 485,491 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 15,696 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradice Investment Management Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 198,459 shares. The New York-based Clark Estates Inc Ny has invested 0.53% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 100,060 shares.

The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 56,525 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) has declined 13.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $490.23 million. The firm enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation.

More notable recent Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jobless Claims Fall Sharply: 4 Staffing Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Heidrick & Struggles Adds Eighteen Consultants to Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Businesses Globally Through July 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $5.26 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 20.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

