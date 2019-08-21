NewMarket (NEU) to pay $1.90 on Oct 1, 2019; Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (ECT) Shorts Down By 42.86%

NewMarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) is expected to pay $1.90 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:NEU) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $1.90 dividend. NewMarket Corp’s current price of $471.51 translates into 0.40% yield. NewMarket Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $471.51. About 61,747 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1

Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (NYSE:ECT) had a decrease of 42.86% in short interest. ECT’s SI was 14,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 42.86% from 24,500 shares previously. With 41,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (NYSE:ECT)’s short sellers to cover ECT’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 29,521 shares traded. ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) has declined 12.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ECT News: 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 20/03/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 19/04/2018 – DJ ECA Marcellus Trust I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECT); 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 20/03/2018 ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 20.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

