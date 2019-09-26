Newmarket (NEU) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $420,248; Hanson Mcclain Has Trimmed Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $301,200 as Market Value Rose

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 96.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 1,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $194.39. About 51,082 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 99.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 1,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,104 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, up from 1,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $463.68. About 3,251 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 465,879 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $94.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25 million for 33.98 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 232,340 shares to 909,066 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 396,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,100 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

