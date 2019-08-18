NewMarket (NEU) Reaches $471.80 52-Week High; Bokf Has Raised By $363,132 Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding

The stock of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) hit a new 52-week high and has $490.67 target or 4.00% above today’s $471.80 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.28 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $490.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $211.16M more. The stock increased 1.88% or $8.72 during the last trading session, reaching $471.8. About 74,399 shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M

Bokf increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 9.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bokf acquired 3,668 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Bokf holds 44,390 shares with $4.42M value, up from 40,722 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 1.51 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold NewMarket Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 6 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.04% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Lvw Llc stated it has 542 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd owns 22,710 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Finance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Principal Fin Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 38,732 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 2,717 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust owns 19,548 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,253 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 5,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Federated Pa holds 0% or 2,828 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Nordea Investment Management owns 26,189 shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU).

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 20.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 174,040 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Holderness Invests holds 3,928 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 3,104 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 49,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,033 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 724,483 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Korea Invest Corporation accumulated 167,714 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 4,900 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 17,767 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 110,746 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 0.01% or 14,674 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.59% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 1.99M shares. 48 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 1.13% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 282,885 shares.

