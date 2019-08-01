NewMarket (NEU) Reaches $468.92 52-Week High; Model N (MODN) Shorts Increased By 3.64%

The stock of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) hit a new 52-week high and has $501.74 target or 7.00% above today’s $468.92 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.25B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $501.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $367.22 million more. The stock increased 11.22% or $47.31 during the last trading session, reaching $468.92. About 56,753 shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) had an increase of 3.64% in short interest. MODN’s SI was 677,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.64% from 653,300 shares previously. With 193,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)’s short sellers to cover MODN’s short positions. The SI to Model N Inc’s float is 2.65%. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 104,619 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 22.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $250,555 activity. The insider Anderson – Mark – Albert sold $206,665.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $720.14 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.