Newmarket (NEU) Holding Has Lifted by Blue Edge Capital Llc; Martingale Asset Management LP Raised Its Southwest Gas Co (SWX) Holding by $1.91 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Southwest Gas Co (SWX) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 23,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,038 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 120,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Southwest Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 76,424 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 0.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,890 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42B, up from 7,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $401.24. About 42,027 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 13.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 71,221 shares to 147,633 shares, valued at $56.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 58,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,563 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,280 shares to 2,544 shares, valued at $264.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term (VGSH) by 852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,714 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi (ACWI).