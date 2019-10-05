Newmarket (NEU) Holder Eulav Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Share Value Declined, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Cut Its Stake by $1.21 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 21,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 5,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283,000, down from 26,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $469.13. About 34,426 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman invested in 338,126 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp holds 189,813 shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 0.09% stake. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 14,066 shares. 957 are held by First Interstate Savings Bank. 280,651 were reported by Investec Asset Limited. Hartford Financial accumulated 36,660 shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Llc reported 184,275 shares. 49,517 are owned by United Financial Advisers Lc. Polaris Capital Limited Co invested in 841,906 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 496,704 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tcw Gru invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sageworth invested in 445 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.57 million shares. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 0.04% or 1,658 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.01B for 9.80 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr(R) Portfolio S&P 500 High D by 8,925 shares to 45,175 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guggenheim S&P 500(R) Equal Weig (RTM) by 3,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,254 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold NEU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 6.08 million shares or 0.57% more from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 7,851 shares. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.05% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Alliancebernstein LP owns 14,951 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). 29,454 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 12 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,024 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 37,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 16,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance invested in 0.04% or 39,405 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Moreover, Shelton Capital has 0.01% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,101 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests owns 1,288 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 956,933 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) by 7,300 shares to 71,700 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workiva Inc by 10,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

