NewMarket Corporation (NEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

This is a contrast between NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) and WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket Corporation 429 2.32 N/A 20.08 21.00 WD-40 Company 171 6.17 N/A 4.45 40.84

Table 1 demonstrates NewMarket Corporation and WD-40 Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WD-40 Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NewMarket Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. NewMarket Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NewMarket Corporation and WD-40 Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3% WD-40 Company 0.00% 44.5% 22.2%

Volatility & Risk

NewMarket Corporation has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, WD-40 Company has a 0.25 beta which is 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewMarket Corporation are 3.3 and 1.8. Competitively, WD-40 Company has 1.9 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewMarket Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WD-40 Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NewMarket Corporation and WD-40 Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 WD-40 Company 0 0 0 0.00

NewMarket Corporation has a -16.87% downside potential and an average target price of $380.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NewMarket Corporation and WD-40 Company are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 90.8% respectively. Insiders owned 6.4% of NewMarket Corporation shares. Comparatively, WD-40 Company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31% WD-40 Company 0.93% 14.15% 8.39% 2.26% 13.16% -0.93%

For the past year NewMarket Corporation has 2.31% stronger performance while WD-40 Company has -0.93% weaker performance.

Summary

NewMarket Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors WD-40 Company.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.