NewMarket Corporation (NEU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket Corporation 429 2.36 N/A 20.08 21.00 Ingevity Corporation 97 3.02 N/A 3.99 24.70

In table 1 we can see NewMarket Corporation and Ingevity Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ingevity Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than NewMarket Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. NewMarket Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3% Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NewMarket Corporation is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ingevity Corporation is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. NewMarket Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ingevity Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

NewMarket Corporation and Ingevity Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

NewMarket Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -18.04% and an $380 average price target. Competitively Ingevity Corporation has an average price target of $115.67, with potential upside of 31.53%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ingevity Corporation is looking more favorable than NewMarket Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NewMarket Corporation and Ingevity Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 94.2% respectively. About 6.4% of NewMarket Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31% Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74%

For the past year NewMarket Corporation has weaker performance than Ingevity Corporation

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors NewMarket Corporation.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.