NewMarket Corporation (NEU) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) Contrasting side by side

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket Corporation 419 2.28 N/A 20.08 21.00 IKONICS Corporation 8 0.74 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see NewMarket Corporation and IKONICS Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NewMarket Corporation and IKONICS Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3% IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.53 shows that NewMarket Corporation is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IKONICS Corporation has a 0.2 beta and it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NewMarket Corporation is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival IKONICS Corporation is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. IKONICS Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NewMarket Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NewMarket Corporation and IKONICS Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$380 is NewMarket Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -15.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NewMarket Corporation and IKONICS Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 1.4% respectively. About 6.4% of NewMarket Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31% IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2%

For the past year NewMarket Corporation had bullish trend while IKONICS Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

NewMarket Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors IKONICS Corporation.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.