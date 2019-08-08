Newmark Group (NMRK) to pay $0.10 on Sep 5, 2019; Tyme Technologies (TYME) Shorts Raised By 2.88%

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) had an increase of 2.88% in short interest. TYME’s SI was 7.73 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.88% from 7.52M shares previously. With 830,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)’s short sellers to cover TYME’s short positions. The SI to Tyme Technologies Inc’s float is 19.15%. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.0201 during the last trading session, reaching $1. About 403,133 shares traded. Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) has declined 61.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TYME News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyme Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYME); 27/03/2018 – TYME ANNOUNCES FIRST SITE OPEN FOR ITS PHASE Il TRIAL WITH SM-88 IN PANCREATIC CANCER; 14/03/2018 – FDA Acceptance of IND for Tyme to Begin Phase II Trial in Pancreatic Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Tyme Announces Five Clinical Abstracts at the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Tyme Provides Clinical and Corporate Update for Fiscal Yr End 2018; 29/03/2018 – Tyme Technologies Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/03/2018 Tyme Technologies Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – FDA Acceptance of IND for Tyme to Begin Phase Il Trial in Pancreatic Cancer; 29/03/2018 – Tyme Technologies, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Tyme and JAF Announce Sarcoma Treatment Collaboration

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. The company has market cap of $111.95 million. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings.