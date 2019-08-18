Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) and The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Comparison side by side

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) and The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) have been rivals in the Property Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group Inc. 9 0.73 N/A 0.61 16.14 The InterGroup Corporation 31 0.92 N/A 1.49 20.21

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Newmark Group Inc. and The InterGroup Corporation. The InterGroup Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Newmark Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Newmark Group Inc. is currently more affordable than The InterGroup Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 2.8% The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.2% 4.5%

Analyst Ratings

Newmark Group Inc. and The InterGroup Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The InterGroup Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Newmark Group Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a 83.07% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.3% of Newmark Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.7% of The InterGroup Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Newmark Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of The InterGroup Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newmark Group Inc. -0.3% 7.88% 13.99% -3.8% -28.55% 22.94% The InterGroup Corporation -2.43% -1.84% -4.44% -8.79% 24.9% -6.46%

For the past year Newmark Group Inc. has 22.94% stronger performance while The InterGroup Corporation has -6.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors The InterGroup Corporation beats Newmark Group Inc.

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It serves occupiers/real estate tenants, owners/landlords, and developers of real estate in the United States; and corporations and institutional investors internationally. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.