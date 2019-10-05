Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Contrasting side by side

Since Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group Inc. 9 0.79 149.29M 0.61 16.14 Realogy Holdings Corp. 6 0.30 95.43M 0.74 7.04

Demonstrates Newmark Group Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Realogy Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Newmark Group Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Newmark Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Realogy Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Newmark Group Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group Inc. 1,642,354,235.42% 21.8% 2.8% Realogy Holdings Corp. 1,611,993,243.24% 4.5% 1.4%

Liquidity

Newmark Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Realogy Holdings Corp. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Newmark Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Realogy Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Newmark Group Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Realogy Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Realogy Holdings Corp. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 19.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.3% of Newmark Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Realogy Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Newmark Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newmark Group Inc. -0.3% 7.88% 13.99% -3.8% -28.55% 22.94% Realogy Holdings Corp. -6.96% -24.16% -60.26% -70.16% -76.32% -64.51%

For the past year Newmark Group Inc. has 22.94% stronger performance while Realogy Holdings Corp. has -64.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Newmark Group Inc. beats Realogy Holdings Corp. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It serves occupiers/real estate tenants, owners/landlords, and developers of real estate in the United States; and corporations and institutional investors internationally. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.