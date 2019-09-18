Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) and Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group Inc. 9 0.80 N/A 0.61 16.14 Loop Industries Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Newmark Group Inc. and Loop Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 2.8% Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% -388.5% -155.9%

Liquidity

Newmark Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Loop Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Loop Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Newmark Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.3% of Newmark Group Inc. shares and 5% of Loop Industries Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Newmark Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.6% are Loop Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newmark Group Inc. -0.3% 7.88% 13.99% -3.8% -28.55% 22.94% Loop Industries Inc. 6.04% 23.81% 85.71% 49.77% 20.37% 67.31%

For the past year Newmark Group Inc. was less bullish than Loop Industries Inc.

Summary

Newmark Group Inc. beats Loop Industries Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It serves occupiers/real estate tenants, owners/landlords, and developers of real estate in the United States; and corporations and institutional investors internationally. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.