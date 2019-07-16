Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Comparison side by side

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), both competing one another are Property Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group Inc. 9 0.85 N/A 0.65 12.68 JBG SMITH Properties 40 7.95 N/A 0.55 75.13

In table 1 we can see Newmark Group Inc. and JBG SMITH Properties’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. JBG SMITH Properties appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Newmark Group Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Newmark Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.3% JBG SMITH Properties 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Newmark Group Inc. and JBG SMITH Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 0 0.00

Newmark Group Inc.’s upside potential is 62.77% at a $16 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Newmark Group Inc. and JBG SMITH Properties has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 84.4%. About 19.1% of Newmark Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are JBG SMITH Properties’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newmark Group Inc. 1.22% -3.5% -19.86% -14.39% -43.2% 3.12% JBG SMITH Properties 0.1% -3.59% 3.4% 6.15% 15.08% 18.7%

For the past year Newmark Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than JBG SMITH Properties.

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It serves occupiers/real estate tenants, owners/landlords, and developers of real estate in the United States; and corporations and institutional investors internationally. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate company in the United States. Its assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets. The company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.