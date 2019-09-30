Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Comparing side by side

Both Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group Inc. 9 0.81 149.30M 0.61 16.14 CoStar Group Inc. 602 3.16 35.90M 7.95 77.37

Table 1 demonstrates Newmark Group Inc. and CoStar Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CoStar Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Newmark Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Newmark Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CoStar Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group Inc. 1,640,659,340.66% 21.8% 2.8% CoStar Group Inc. 5,959,000.75% 9.5% 8.5%

Liquidity

Newmark Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, CoStar Group Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. CoStar Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Newmark Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Newmark Group Inc. and CoStar Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.3% and 98.4% respectively. Newmark Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, CoStar Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newmark Group Inc. -0.3% 7.88% 13.99% -3.8% -28.55% 22.94% CoStar Group Inc. -2% 10.02% 24.07% 60.26% 48.45% 82.43%

For the past year Newmark Group Inc. has weaker performance than CoStar Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors CoStar Group Inc. beats Newmark Group Inc.

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It serves occupiers/real estate tenants, owners/landlords, and developers of real estate in the United States; and corporations and institutional investors internationally. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications to manage and optimize business operations. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, ApartmentFinder.com, Apartamentos.com, and WestsideRentals.com; LandsofAmerica and LandAndFarm that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.