Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Comparing side by side

Both Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group Inc. 9 0.81 N/A 0.65 12.68 Agree Realty Corporation 65 15.85 N/A 1.72 39.46

Demonstrates Newmark Group Inc. and Agree Realty Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Agree Realty Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Newmark Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Newmark Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Agree Realty Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Newmark Group Inc. and Agree Realty Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.3% Agree Realty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Newmark Group Inc. and Agree Realty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agree Realty Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

$16 is Newmark Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 71.86%. Competitively Agree Realty Corporation has a consensus price target of $70.5, with potential upside of 8.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Newmark Group Inc. looks more robust than Agree Realty Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Newmark Group Inc. and Agree Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.9% and 0% respectively. Newmark Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Agree Realty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newmark Group Inc. 1.22% -3.5% -19.86% -14.39% -43.2% 3.12% Agree Realty Corporation 3.25% -0.92% 3.88% 14.92% 33.76% 14.53%

For the past year Newmark Group Inc. was less bullish than Agree Realty Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Agree Realty Corporation beats Newmark Group Inc.

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It serves occupiers/real estate tenants, owners/landlords, and developers of real estate in the United States; and corporations and institutional investors internationally. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants. Agree Realty Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.