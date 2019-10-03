Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Analysts See $0.57 EPS; Last Week Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Analysts

Analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.39% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. NMRK’s profit would be $101.25 million giving it 3.80 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Newmark Group, Inc.’s analysts see 90.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 718,573 shares traded. Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has declined 28.55% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NMRK News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Newmark 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 29/05/2018 – Newmark Group: Robert Futterman to Serve as Chmn of Newmark’s Retail Leasing Division; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 29/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP, AGREES TO BUY RKF RETAIL HOLDINGS, LLC; 29/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP INC – ROBERT K. FUTTERMAN TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF NEWMARK’S RETAIL LEASING DIVISION

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The Company’s investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 11.38 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity. McCague Elizabeth A had bought 800 shares worth $30,000 on Tuesday, June 11.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 313,677 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING