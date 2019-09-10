Newman Dignan & Sheerar Cut Position in General Electric (GE) by $2.78 Million; Torchmark (TMK) Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Lowered Its Stake

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 46.39 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 02/04/2018 – Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 96,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,154 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 138,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.08B for 17.50 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38,648 shares to 101,700 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 87,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).