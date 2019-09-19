Newman Dignan & Sheerar Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $469,464; Stock Price Declined; As 3M Company Com (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Cut Holding

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $167.44 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $13.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.39. About 498,226 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.