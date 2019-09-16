Newman Dignan & Sheerar Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Stewart & Patten Co Has Raised Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $458,676 as Stock Declined

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 252,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85 million, up from 244,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Marco, a Georgia-based fund reported 349,575 shares. First Bancorp owns 191,925 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Lc accumulated 5,406 shares. Garland Capital Mngmt holds 4.88% or 125,361 shares. 1.84M were accumulated by Letko Brosseau Assocs. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Cap Advsrs holds 2.62% or 169,166 shares in its portfolio. Amer Rech And Mgmt Communications has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gideon Capital Incorporated invested 2.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 55,153 shares. Argent has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 45,478 were reported by Intrust Bancorporation Na. 391,175 were accumulated by Cardinal Capital Management. Valicenti Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Thomas White International Limited has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Life Of America invested in 0.31% or 1,189 shares. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodge Hill Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,000 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 208,773 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc has 0.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,258 shares. Dodge & Cox stated it has 530 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 3,997 shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt reported 341 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Alley Ltd Company stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.23% or 9,820 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited holds 31 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 1,421 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 25,270 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi accumulated 1,298 shares.

