Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Cut Stake in General Electric (GE) by $2.78 Million as Share Value Rose; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lifted Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Market Valuation Rose

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.64M, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 29.86M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES CEO ON EXPECTED SEPARATION FROM GE – “THERE IS NOTHING ANTICIPATED FROM GE AT THIS STAGE” – CONF CALL

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Shares for $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. Shares for $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 24,000 shares to 456,500 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Savings Bank holds 1.16% or 98,830 shares. Aldebaran Financial stated it has 36,035 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.62% or 115,112 shares in its portfolio. 49,615 are owned by Arrow Corp. Golub Group Llc reported 24,122 shares. Opus Mngmt stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wendell David Associates reported 95,117 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 15.26 million shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,778 shares. Sandhill Cap Lc has 0.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,418 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.20M are owned by First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 21,016 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 1.16% or 620,475 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.