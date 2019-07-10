Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Lowered Its General Electric (GE) Position as Market Value Rose; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Has Lowered by $36.51 Million as Share Price Declined

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.27 million, down from 26.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 6.40 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 27/03/2018 – BRADESCO: VINICIUS ALBERNAZ TO BE BRADESCO SEGUROS CEO; 14/03/2018 – DESAFIO DO BRADESCO E SINERGIA DE RECEITAS, DIZ LAZARI: VALOR; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS NEW CEO OF INSURANCE ARM WILL BE VINICIUS ALMEIDA ALBERNAZ, CURRENT HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 IPCA ESTIMATE CUT TO 3.8% FROM 4.2% BY BRADESCO BBI; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 19.30 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 20/04/2018 – GE Poised For Best Day In Three Years After Results — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares to 254,800 shares, valued at $25.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alnc by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,800 shares, and has risen its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF).

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.46B for 13.83 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.