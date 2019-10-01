Newman Dignan & Sheerar Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $402,059 as Market Valuation Rose; Splunk (SPLK) Holder Glynn Capital Management Increased Holding by $333,000

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 12.93 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 176,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.13M, up from 173,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 692,919 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 6,183 shares to 178,497 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Group accumulated 52,830 shares. 55,003 are owned by Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Company. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,001 shares for 7.51% of their portfolio. 101,102 were reported by Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Llc. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 1.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 603,516 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs, a Missouri-based fund reported 788 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has invested 10.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 21,889 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 138,944 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York holds 2.36% or 39,039 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,279 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability invested in 3.46% or 109,302 shares. Huntington Bank invested in 1.16 million shares or 2.5% of the stock. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc reported 7,323 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 368,376 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 182,806 were accumulated by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Nine Masts Cap holds 0.26% or 14,645 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moore Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% stake. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.43% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Glynn Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 176,003 shares. Ithaka Gp Lc has 2.24% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 61,819 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.34% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.07% or 44,017 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 2,108 shares. Fund Mngmt, France-based fund reported 10,219 shares.

