Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Trimmed General Electric (GE) Position; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Raised Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) Holding By $1.08 Million

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased General Electric (GE) stake by 90.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 33,353 shares with $333,000 value, down from 342,023 last quarter. General Electric now has $79.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 76.72M shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) stake by 55.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 8,346 shares as Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 23,415 shares with $3.04M value, up from 15,069 last quarter. Eli Lilly And Co. now has $109.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.79M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Receive Exclusive Worldwide License to Sigilon’s Afibromer Technology for Islet Cell Encapsulation; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 AGAINST SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 4MG; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 08/05/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS THE 5 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR WERE ELECTED TO SERVE 3-YR TERMS ENDING IN 2021 BY VOTING SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $63 MLN AND UNDISCLOSED EQUITY INVESTMENT; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Patient-reported Outcomes Tool Revealed Improvement in Symptom Frequency and Quality of Life Domains With Entresto

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 14.75% above currents $9.15 stock price. General Electric had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 14. Barclays Capital maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $13 target. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $7 target. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11 target in Monday, February 25 report. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. UBS downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, July 15. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $11.5000 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt owns 0.8% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 220,135 shares. First Wilshire Securities invested in 0.62% or 181,145 shares. Cannell Peter B Com stated it has 31,850 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Dept has invested 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Essex Financial Services has 363,859 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Harvest Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 16,995 shares. Private Trust Na invested in 0.27% or 127,821 shares. Loews Corporation accumulated 3.00 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Crow Point Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 11,500 shares. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 54.16 million shares. Moreover, Roundview Cap Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kistler stated it has 35,406 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Westwood Holding Grp Incorporated accumulated 11,500 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: Steppin’ In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 17.02% above currents $113.77 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. UBS initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $143 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $129 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. 205,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $26.94M. Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.