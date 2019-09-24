Newman Dignan & Sheerar Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Punch & Associates Investment Management Position in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Upped by $2.87 Million as Stock Price Declined

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 179,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 542,737 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89 million, up from 363,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 36,734 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $862.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $41.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1744.09. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 376 are held by Sol. Ancora Lc has 5,210 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3,800 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 86,081 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 376 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12,149 shares. 492 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advisors. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 2,400 shares. Condor Capital holds 2,091 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 1,284 were accumulated by Intersect Capital Ltd Llc. Robecosam Ag holds 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,115 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cohen Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 696 shares. Barton Invest reported 13.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csw Industrials Inc by 61,382 shares to 91,942 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 34,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,707 shares, and cut its stake in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Us National Bank De invested in 42,900 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gru reported 10 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 160,484 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,159 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 11,246 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 24,840 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% or 22,584 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 133 shares stake. Portolan Management Ltd Company owns 73,898 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). 366,021 are owned by Teton Advisors.