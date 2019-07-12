Newman Dignan & Sheerar Trimmed Stake in General Electric (GE) by $2.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Principal Finl Group (PFG) Shareholder Conning Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 18.05 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 20/04/2018 – GE – POWER AND OIL & GAS INDUSTRIES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 67,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 798,530 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.08M, down from 865,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 261,345 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $144,270 activity. On Thursday, January 17 Friedrich Amy Christine sold $44,100 worth of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 900 shares.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Principal Financial (PFG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Principal Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Hibbett Sports, Comtech, Quanta Services, Principal Financial and Zions – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Principal Financial (PFG) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,330 shares to 7,030 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.35 per share. PFG’s profit will be $385.33 million for 10.66 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.