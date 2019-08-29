Newman Dignan & Sheerar Decreased Holding in General Electric (GE) by $2.78 Million; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Market Value Rose While American International Group Has Cut Its Position

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 3,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 209,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, down from 213,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 722,859 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 29.62 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 02/04/2018 – GE Healthcare to sell certain software assets for $1.05 bln

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm invested in 24,736 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.11% or 22.52M shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Trustco Bankshares N Y invested in 333,361 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 167,994 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 22.46 million shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 58,701 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Farmers Commercial Bank invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shell Asset Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 538,767 shares. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 21,510 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Private Wealth Incorporated reported 92,037 shares stake. Redwood Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.51% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 743,000 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 18,059 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 281,749 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancorp Inc/The (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 81,585 shares to 114,775 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 117,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Holdings Inc.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.39 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc holds 5,639 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 1,484 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 5,440 shares. Lmr Prns Llp invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0.44% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hudson Valley Investment Adv reported 18,201 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.33% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 71 are owned by Destination Wealth. Logan invested in 34,645 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.93% or 138,809 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 20,345 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 648,031 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Northern Tru owns 5.19M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.