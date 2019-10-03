Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; Mitchell Capital Management Co Lifted Stake in Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) by $358,545 as Market Value Rose

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 6,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,008 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 29,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Mondelez Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 374,108 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $133.85. About 2.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bouchey Financial Grp Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,484 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Com Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,277 shares. Stearns Gp reported 50,791 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carroll Finance Associate Inc reported 2.24% stake. Tcw Group Inc holds 0.8% or 563,178 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Asset Strategies has 80,264 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 26,048 shares. Moreover, Family Mgmt Corporation has 3.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lagoda Investment Ltd Partnership reported 2,950 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.14% or 22,113 shares in its portfolio. 152,704 are held by Sigma Planning. Bender Robert And stated it has 2,037 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,323 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 248 shares to 655 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 128,482 shares. Causeway Capital Ltd Liability has 2.57 million shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,389 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Company invested in 0.66% or 75,267 shares. The Massachusetts-based North Mngmt Corp has invested 2.77% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Montecito Bank & stated it has 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). North Star Asset Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 45,053 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr accumulated 0.12% or 21,150 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited invested in 38,233 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Psagot House Ltd owns 2,521 shares. Motco has 0.54% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 58,824 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $298.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 29,180 shares to 44,967 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,052 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).