Newman Dignan & Sheerar Holds Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder King Wealth Management Group Increased Holding

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,749 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, up from 81,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

