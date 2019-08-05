Newman Dignan & Sheerar Decreased General Electric (GE) Stake by $2.78 Million; Market Value Rose; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Value Rose While Rare Infrastructure LTD Lowered Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $109.33. About 1.06M shares traded or 20.90% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 46.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TECHNICIANS BEING DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT LUV INSPECTION; 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 25/04/2018 – GE BOARD NOMINEES ALL RECEIVE ENOUGH VOTES FOR ELECTION; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM, sources say [23:16 BST16 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Mngmt Com Al owns 112,775 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eagle Lc has invested 2.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Atwood Palmer owns 21,061 shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 21,769 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset accumulated 0.03% or 11,302 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.39M shares. L S holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,777 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.18% or 19.57 million shares in its portfolio. Hawaii-based Ckw Finance Grp has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.16% or 271,634 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Grimes & has 144,366 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.29% stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 150,852 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 115,811 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. Balyasny Asset Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Strs Ohio reported 6,725 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Key Grp Inc Holdings (Cayman) invested 0.05% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Wedgewood Invsts Pa stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 14,546 shares. 50,725 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,011 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).