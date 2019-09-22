Newman Dignan & Sheerar Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $469,464; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Holds Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 223,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 3.38 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.45M, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.40M shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv House Lc stated it has 16,248 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone Advisors accumulated 1,388 shares. Maverick Cap, Texas-based fund reported 13,394 shares. Lakeview Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,562 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc holds 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,461 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,802 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 2,884 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 14,450 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited New York reported 3.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intact Inv owns 1,300 shares. Hills Bancorp And Com invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coe Mgmt Limited Co has 1,564 shares. Zacks Mngmt holds 24,774 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 17 shares.

