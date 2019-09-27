Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Insperity Com (NSP) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Increased Holding by $323,056

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 67,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, up from 65,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.4. About 198,142 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,749 shares to 140,743 shares, valued at $27.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,859 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 0.05% or 20,011 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Ami Asset Management invested 0.65% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Strategic Global holds 0.62% or 23,901 shares. 84,499 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co. 436 are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Gsa Capital Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,272 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 312,322 shares. Ifrah Serv has 2,477 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Scout Investments, a Missouri-based fund reported 124,727 shares. Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De holds 0.54% or 56,106 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,149 shares.

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insperity Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, July 29 – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Insperity (NSP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insperity expands stock repurchase authorization – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cooper Tire & Rubber, Insperity, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insperity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Should Look at This Number Before Buying Any Tech Stock – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Eyes Healthcare Market and Expands Tech Portfolio at Annual Event – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 27, 2019.