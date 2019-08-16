Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Decreased General Electric (GE) Position as Share Price Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined While Westchester Capital Management Trimmed by $1.32 Million Its Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.30% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 396.06M shares traded or 588.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc analyzed 24,865 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $197.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39M shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD’s EPYC 2 Starts Epic Battle With Intel – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Management owns 5,005 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc owns 6,081 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Company holds 47,203 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincoln reported 44,875 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 114,462 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 5,364 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hilltop reported 40,385 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 12,792 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Ny stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 1.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Delphi Mngmt Ma has 1.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,800 shares. Pinnacle Limited Co, Oklahoma-based fund reported 19,557 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 49,645 shares. Intrepid Capital invested in 1.66% or 64,039 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.