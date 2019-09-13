Newman Dignan & Sheerar Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $402,059; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $8.11 Million

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 35,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357.19M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $264.03. About 289,024 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 248 shares to 655 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 166,350 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 5,913 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 233,611 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Management Lp has 3.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.55M shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 283,057 shares or 3.41% of the stock. 11,601 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc accumulated 11,156 shares. Oz Limited Partnership has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt holds 22,305 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 121,008 shares. Da Davidson And reported 696,812 shares. Planning Advisors Limited Company holds 2.34% or 59,591 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,575 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny has 658,783 shares for 4.51% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 650 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 203,039 shares. M&T Savings Bank invested in 12,628 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 1,562 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. 46 are held by Reilly Advsr Limited. Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 18,961 shares. Rockland Trust reported 1.67% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Heritage Management has 1.32% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Prudential Plc holds 0.08% or 109,851 shares. 722,303 were accumulated by Northern Corp. Atria Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Kingfisher Cap Lc has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).